2022-02-13 N°13 by mona65
Photo 2541

2022-02-13 N°13

Flash of red month 2022 N°13

Low key n-o-t featuring black, but this is what I have for today.

Last sunrays on an alpine hut. As seen on the last downhill run alpine skiing today in Andermatt.
13th February 2022 13th Feb 22

Mona

Photo Details

Carole G ace
What a beautiful shot. The light is terrific
February 13th, 2022  
