Photo 2541
2022-02-13 N°13
Flash of red month 2022 N°13
Low key n-o-t featuring black, but this is what I have for today.
Last sunrays on an alpine hut. As seen on the last downhill run alpine skiing today in Andermatt.
13th February 2022
13th Feb 22
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year in the 365 project, and since...
2703
photos
415
followers
58
following
696% complete
View this month »
2534
2535
2536
2537
2538
2539
2540
2541
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-...
Camera
CLT-L29
Taken
13th February 2022 3:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
switzerland
,
alpine hut
,
for2022
,
mw-22
,
mw-flashofred2022
,
andermatt
Carole G
ace
What a beautiful shot. The light is terrific
February 13th, 2022
