2022-02-23 N°23 by mona65
Photo 2551

2022-02-23 N°23

Flash of red N°23

black & white shape

23rd February 2022 23rd Feb 22

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year in the 365 project, and since...
698% complete

Esther Rosenberg ace
This is cool!
February 23rd, 2022  
