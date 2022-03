2022-03-03 verdigris

A while ago, my Mum brought me some planted hyacinth bulbs and I placed them in a big glas vase on the balcony, so the get more warmth. Just in time for a greenish picture today. the opened their blossoms, while the garden hyacinthes are still in winter mode. Unfortunately I can not send you a frangrance sample. The air now is filled with spring,...



Rainbow month,... pale, pastels, gradient, subtle - to strong,...??? Better not say anything, so I can change my mind, with every coming day.



So nothing clear yet, except going for square...