2022-03-19 very peri

Very peri "Colour of the Year 2022"



Found a cute cup/saucer at the thriftshop two days ago. So before it goes in the photo props box,... it may feature as semi abstract in the rainbow month and inaugurates with east frisia tea (with candied sugar). BTW, the steam is fake, it is smoke from a incence stick, highlighted with an external flash.