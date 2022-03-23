Previous
2022-03-23 eye of the tiger by mona65
Photo 2579

2022-03-23 eye of the tiger

There is a huge patch of wild daffodils just down the road. It's very special at this time of the year, especially at sunset.
23rd March 2022 23rd Mar 22

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year in the 365 project, and since...
JackieR ace
Oh that's stunning
March 23rd, 2022  
Kim ace
Great use of natural light!
March 23rd, 2022  
Cheryl
Stunning
March 23rd, 2022  
Milanie ace
The light is gorgeous!
March 23rd, 2022  
Jaap Meijer
Oh, that's a really creative version!
March 23rd, 2022  
Frances Tackaberry ace
Beautiful POV and lighting!
March 23rd, 2022  
