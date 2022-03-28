Previous
Next
2022-03-28 malus by mona65
Photo 2584

2022-03-28 malus

"A seed hidden in the heart of an apple is an orchard invisible."
~ Welsh proverb

Let's start my personal countdown,... only 3 days to go.














28th March 2022 28th Mar 22

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year...
707% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Merrelyn ace
Beautifully done Mona. Your calendar looks fabulous.
March 28th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Terrific. Has an old masters feel to it. I love the proverb.
March 28th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful red shot with great lighting.
March 28th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful low-key image...perfect composition
March 28th, 2022  
JackieR ace
this is such a beautiful arranglement and your lighting and focus is fabulous
March 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise