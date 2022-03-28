Sign up
Photo 2584
2022-03-28 malus
"A seed hidden in the heart of an apple is an orchard invisible."
~ Welsh proverb
Let's start my personal countdown,... only 3 days to go.
28th March 2022
28th Mar 22
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year...
2747
photos
410
followers
58
following
Tags
rainbow2022
,
mw-22
,
mw-rainbow-2022
Merrelyn
ace
Beautifully done Mona. Your calendar looks fabulous.
March 28th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific. Has an old masters feel to it. I love the proverb.
March 28th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful red shot with great lighting.
March 28th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful low-key image...perfect composition
March 28th, 2022
JackieR
ace
this is such a beautiful arranglement and your lighting and focus is fabulous
March 28th, 2022
