2022-04-02 the entrance

We got some 20cm of snow today, and this is just right time to go to a museum for a special exhibit, but devoting myself more in architecture, than the exhibit. This lady couldn't find the entrance and "little devil Mona", let her walk up and down this old factory hall, trying out all doors, to have a person in the picture. Before "little angel Mona", waved and called her, showing the right way.