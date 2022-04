2022-04-16 shadows

“Both light and shadow are the dance of love.” — ~ Rumi



I bunch of different kinds of tulips and our kitty Xia, that cast a shadow on our blue kitchen-sideboard just before the sun sets. Wasn't that easy, to not be a shadow by myself and to having Xia sit at that spot, I wanted her. She clearly wanted to be in the picture herself, and not only her shadow.