2022-04-21 lost by mona65
Photo 2608

2022-04-21 lost

My tulips lost all their petals (I do not know, if the cat helped a bit). But there is still so much beauty in it.
21st April 2022 21st Apr 22

Mona

Islandgirl ace
Beautiful focus!
Mona you made me chuckle when I read what you said about your cat.
My cat Gracie likes to play with my orchid blooms when I’m not looking! Lol
April 21st, 2022  
Desi
Absolutely stunning shot
April 21st, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Awesome focus and DOF to bring out the color in the background and the sparkle from the vase.
April 21st, 2022  
