Previous
Next
Photo 2633
2022-05-17 last light of the day
falling on my tiny "kitchen orchid". It opens one blossom after the other and giving me joy day after day, since a long time.
17th May 2022
17th May 22
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling.
Photo Details
Tags
low key
,
stillife
,
mw-22
Jacqueline
ace
Lovely low key shot!
May 17th, 2022
