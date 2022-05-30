Sign up
Photo 2647
2022-05-30 natures fireworks
A faded Allium giganteum inflorescence, in all its colourfulness.
30th May 2022
30th May 22
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year...
2810
photos
406
followers
61
following
Tags
allium
,
allium giganteum
,
mw-22
