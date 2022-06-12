Previous
Next
2022-06-12 l'heure bleue matinale by mona65
Photo 2657

2022-06-12 l'heure bleue matinale

Blue hour in the morning. Summer solstice is near and there is very early in the morning, already some shine on the mountains and the building on the Stanserhorn on the left, reflects the first rays.
12th June 2022 12th Jun 22

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year...
727% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Definitely worth getting up for. Beautiful shot of the morning light.
June 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise