Photo 2657
2022-06-12 l'heure bleue matinale
Blue hour in the morning. Summer solstice is near and there is very early in the morning, already some shine on the mountains and the building on the Stanserhorn on the left, reflects the first rays.
12th June 2022
12th Jun 22
1
1
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year...
2650
2651
2652
2653
2654
2655
2656
2657
4
1
1
365-...
ILCA-77M2
12th June 2022 4:44am
mountains
,
switzerland
,
blue hour
,
bernese alps
,
eiger monch jungfrau
,
eiger northface
,
mw-22
Shutterbug
ace
Definitely worth getting up for. Beautiful shot of the morning light.
June 12th, 2022
