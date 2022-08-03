Previous
2022-08-03 the hidden entrance by mona65
2022-08-03 the hidden entrance

This old town villa is since I can think a kindergarten in an old park. This former main entrance will soon be overgrown (or used to play hide and seek). As the new barrier free entrance is now on the other side of the building.
3rd August 2022 3rd Aug 22

Mona

@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year...
