Photo 2671
2022-08-03 the hidden entrance
This old town villa is since I can think a kindergarten in an old park. This former main entrance will soon be overgrown (or used to play hide and seek). As the new barrier free entrance is now on the other side of the building.
3rd August 2022
3rd Aug 22
0
2
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year...
2834
photos
400
followers
60
following
731% complete
2664
2665
2666
2667
2668
2669
2670
2671
Views
10
Fav's
2
Album
365-...
Privacy
Public
Tags
door
,
stairs
,
entrance
,
mw-22
