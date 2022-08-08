2022-08-08 tri-tone

Sign up
Photo 2676
2022-08-08
I was inspired by Darkrooms "Duotone Macro", to try out this technique.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46908/duotone-macro-with-the-darkroom-theme-for-the-week
But then my imagination and postprocessing went overboard and I just "had" to add a third colour. But thanks to the inspiration that made me google, think and try.
I know that "tritone" is a word in musique theory, but I just miss-use it, for this picture.
8th August 2022
8th Aug 22
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling.
2839
photos
399
followers
61
following
733% complete
2669
2670
2671
2672
2673
2674
2675
2676
Views
2
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
8th August 2022 5:08pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
droplets
,
makro
,
ginkgo
,
mw-22
,
tritone
