2022-08-08 tri-tone by mona65
2022-08-08 tri-tone

I was inspired by Darkrooms "Duotone Macro", to try out this technique. https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46908/duotone-macro-with-the-darkroom-theme-for-the-week
But then my imagination and postprocessing went overboard and I just "had" to add a third colour. But thanks to the inspiration that made me google, think and try.
I know that "tritone" is a word in musique theory, but I just miss-use it, for this picture.
Mona

Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling.
