Photo 2678
2022-08-09 late for work
Very early morning light on the Monch and mist on the layers of mountain ridges between us and the Alps. All this has to be enjoyed and lead to beeing late for work,... ;-)
9th August 2022
9th Aug 22
1
1
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year...
2841
photos
400
followers
61
following
733% complete
View this month »
2671
2672
2673
2674
2675
2676
2677
2678
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
9th August 2022 5:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
switzerland
,
bernese alps
,
eiger monch jungfrau
,
mw-22
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful soft tones and layers.
August 9th, 2022
