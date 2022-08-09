Previous
2022-08-09 late for work by mona65
Photo 2678

2022-08-09 late for work

Very early morning light on the Monch and mist on the layers of mountain ridges between us and the Alps. All this has to be enjoyed and lead to beeing late for work,... ;-)
9th August 2022 9th Aug 22

Mona

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful soft tones and layers.
August 9th, 2022  
