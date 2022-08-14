Previous
2022-08-14 for the records by mona65
2022-08-14 for the records

I have still no phone,... so this is not from my camera, neither my picture. But this is me, and I instructed hubby exactly, what I want, if that counts.
From a great, but difficult mountain bike ride, above the Walensee, that apparently was too tricky for me. As minutes later to this picture, I kissed (literally) the edgy gravel and have now a rainbow coloured body, and a few stiches on the chin. ;-) Thanks to the different protectors in wear for difficult downhill rides, I came out with minor injuries and a bit of colour. So I'm thankfull and all smiles.
Mona

Merrelyn ace
Great image, you must have given him very good instructions. Thank goodness for protective equipment. I hope that you won't be feeling too sore.
August 15th, 2022  
