2022-08-14 for the records

I have still no phone,... so this is not from my camera, neither my picture. But this is me, and I instructed hubby exactly, what I want, if that counts.

From a great, but difficult mountain bike ride, above the Walensee, that apparently was too tricky for me. As minutes later to this picture, I kissed (literally) the edgy gravel and have now a rainbow coloured body, and a few stiches on the chin. ;-) Thanks to the different protectors in wear for difficult downhill rides, I came out with minor injuries and a bit of colour. So I'm thankfull and all smiles.