2022-08-25 inside spiral by mona65
2022-08-25 inside spiral

The stairs in the Lyngvig Fir / Lingvig Lighthouse, Denmark. The stairs form a perfect spiral. I‘m always happy if a lighthouse is open to visit. Such a lot of interesting things to see, learn and always some cool forms and some light pockets.
Mona

Eugene Frenkel ace
Cool!
August 25th, 2022  
Caterina ace
Beautiful shape and color. Fav
August 25th, 2022  
