Photo 2689
2022-08-25 inside spiral
The stairs in the Lyngvig Fir / Lingvig Lighthouse, Denmark. The stairs form a perfect spiral. I‘m always happy if a lighthouse is open to visit. Such a lot of interesting things to see, learn and always some cool forms and some light pockets.
25th August 2022
25th Aug 22
2
3
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year...
2852
photos
399
followers
61
following
736% complete
View this month »
2682
2683
2684
2685
2686
2687
2688
2689
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
25th August 2022 4:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stairs
,
spiral
,
lighthouse
,
lyngvig
,
mw-22
Eugene Frenkel
ace
Cool!
August 25th, 2022
Caterina
ace
Beautiful shape and color. Fav
August 25th, 2022
Leave a Comment
