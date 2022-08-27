2022-08-27 violin crescendo

We did a lot of driving today, as we have to be back in Switzerland tomorrow. So no time for pictures. We stayed the whole last week of our road trip in gorgeous, picturesque and charming hotels and B&B’s. One was in a 400 year old house. But tonight we are staying in one of this modern, design hotels, in Frankfurt (Germany), without a history or a soul. So I have to make up a narrative by myself,... have the staircase of said hotel, and a figure,... and just picture yourself in a horror movie with according music,... to make a boring, last minute picture a bit more interesting. BTW the hotel isn‘t creepy.... all made up by me.