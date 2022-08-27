Previous
2022-08-27 violin crescendo
Photo 2691

2022-08-27 violin crescendo

We did a lot of driving today, as we have to be back in Switzerland tomorrow. So no time for pictures. We stayed the whole last week of our road trip in gorgeous, picturesque and charming hotels and B&B’s. One was in a 400 year old house. But tonight we are staying in one of this modern, design hotels, in Frankfurt (Germany), without a history or a soul. So I have to make up a narrative by myself,... have the staircase of said hotel, and a figure,... and just picture yourself in a horror movie with according music,... to make a boring, last minute picture a bit more interesting. BTW the hotel isn‘t creepy.... all made up by me.
27th August 2022 27th Aug 22

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year...
