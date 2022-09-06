Previous
2022-09-06 umbel by mona65
Photo 2699

I dry umbel of some sort of Apiaceae, with a "twist".

~ N°6 nifty-fifty-sooc Challenge
Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling.
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful
September 6th, 2022  
