2022-09-07 in the belly of a piano by mona65
2022-09-07 in the belly of a piano

I saw an article today, of someone taking pictures inside instruments. So I had to check out what our piano looks from the inside. ;-)

~ N°7 nifty-fifty-sooc Challenge
7th September 2022 7th Sep 22

Mona

Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year...
