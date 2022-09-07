Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2700
2022-09-07 in the belly of a piano
I saw an article today, of someone taking pictures inside instruments. So I had to check out what our piano looks from the inside. ;-)
~ N°7 nifty-fifty-sooc Challenge
7th September 2022
7th Sep 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year...
2864
photos
397
followers
61
following
739% complete
View this month »
2693
2694
2695
2696
2697
2698
2699
2700
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
7th September 2022 6:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
piano
,
nifty-fifty
,
mw-22
,
nf-sooc-2022
,
mw-nifty-fifty
,
mw-sooc
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close