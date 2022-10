2022-10-14 puddle welcome

I was quite absent over the last weeks, due to workload, studies and life. So I didn‘t touch the camera often. But now we are on a little vacation in Scotland, and I hope that there will be some pictures to share, from our little tour. As long as we have internet on the road. It started great, with „welcome back puddles“ in Edinburgh. So have one of my reflection pics, with a different scene,...