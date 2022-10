2022-10-27 from the banks of Loch Oich

On minute a great autumnal reflection on Loch Oich, a second later a wind gust rippled the water and the magic was gone. We had a wee little break there, and I was glad I went for a stroll before the sandwich, as a few minutes later it even started to rain.

Loved that on the boat seems to be cared for a little garden with veggies and herbs. Self-supporter boat,... how nice.