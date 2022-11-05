Previous
Next
2022-11-05 contemplating by mona65
Photo 2729

2022-11-05 contemplating

OWO-5 / Saturday / Prompt: Minimal

Thanks to this stranger contemplating down at the lake, to give me a subject for minimalism today.
5th November 2022 5th Nov 22

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year...
747% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise