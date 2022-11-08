Sign up
Photo 2732
2022-11-08 shed with a tree
Different layers, different subjects.
A seen on my little tour with the bike today, just before sunset.
8th November 2022
8th Nov 22
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°7! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling.
2897
photos
387
followers
48
following
2725
2726
2727
2728
2729
2730
2731
2732
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
8th November 2022 5:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
switzerland
,
mw-22
Shutterbug
ace
You have such a good eye for golden tones and beautiful landscapes.
November 8th, 2022
Martina
Beautiful light, beautiful landscape….
November 8th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Stunning capture with gorgeous light, layers
November 8th, 2022
Dianne
What a fabulous shot. Fav
November 8th, 2022
Marilyn G M
Gorgeous colours
November 8th, 2022
Erika
ace
Gorgeous shot.
November 8th, 2022
