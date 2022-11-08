Previous
2022-11-08 shed with a tree by mona65
2022-11-08 shed with a tree

Different layers, different subjects.

A seen on my little tour with the bike today, just before sunset.
Mona

Shutterbug ace
You have such a good eye for golden tones and beautiful landscapes.
November 8th, 2022  
Martina
Beautiful light, beautiful landscape….
November 8th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Stunning capture with gorgeous light, layers
November 8th, 2022  
Dianne
What a fabulous shot. Fav
November 8th, 2022  
Marilyn G M
Gorgeous colours
November 8th, 2022  
Erika ace
Gorgeous shot.
November 8th, 2022  
