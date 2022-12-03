2022-12-03 signed and sealed

Just for my personal journal and my records.



First time in my life I signed, a new employe contract digitally. Although I have been digitally signing various documents for a long time, taxes, applications, bank matters, but it feels strange to me when it comes to an employment contract and would have preferred some real ink and seal. So I made up a photo, to safe my inner peace. 😉



Long story short, this old girl passed all the exames, outperformed the other candidates, and started the new role (same company) two days ago. Wish me luck, that eventually the stress falls away and I will have more time for photography and other things again.