Photo 2742
2022-12-04 bethlehem candle
The 2nd candle of advent.
4th December 2022
4th Dec 22
2
2
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year...
2907
photos
383
followers
48
following
2735
2736
2737
2738
2739
2740
2741
2742
Views
18
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
4th December 2022 2:26pm
Tags
mw-22
Linda
ace
So pretty!
December 4th, 2022
Nova
ace
Beautiful and soft light. Love what you did here M. :)
December 4th, 2022
