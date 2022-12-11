Previous
2022-12-11 strange light by mona65
Photo 2749

2022-12-11 strange light

Some strange orange light at the end of the lake, while we still have been under a thick cloudy cover.
11th December 2022 11th Dec 22

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling.
☠northy ace
that's pretty glorious!
December 11th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
The orange light really adds another dimension to this shot.
December 11th, 2022  
Beverley
Beautiful
December 11th, 2022  
