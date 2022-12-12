Sign up
Photo 2750
2022-12-12 the gift of light
I know, this is exactly the same viewpoint as yesterday (from our home), but today I was gifted with those gorgeous rays, and I could not resist.
Even my friends the crows, did check on me, and what I was doing on the balcony at minus 6°C.
12th December 2022
12th Dec 22
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year...
2915
photos
389
followers
48
following
Tags
mw-22
John M
ace
Stunning light and the crows add a lot. Wonderful shot.
December 12th, 2022
Christine Sztukowski
WOW unbelievably amazing! fav
December 12th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful pic and the crows are adding to the story!
December 12th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Biblical.
December 12th, 2022
Taffy
ace
Stunning!
December 12th, 2022
Jenny
Magical!
December 12th, 2022
