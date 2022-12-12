Previous
2022-12-12 the gift of light by mona65
2022-12-12 the gift of light

I know, this is exactly the same viewpoint as yesterday (from our home), but today I was gifted with those gorgeous rays, and I could not resist.
Even my friends the crows, did check on me, and what I was doing on the balcony at minus 6°C.
Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year...
John M ace
Stunning light and the crows add a lot. Wonderful shot.
December 12th, 2022  
Christine Sztukowski
WOW unbelievably amazing! fav
December 12th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
A beautiful pic and the crows are adding to the story!
December 12th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Biblical.
December 12th, 2022  
Taffy ace
Stunning!
December 12th, 2022  
Jenny
Magical!
December 12th, 2022  
