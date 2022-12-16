Previous
2022-12-16 steady pace by mona65
Photo 2754

2022-12-16 steady pace

After a day, with icy rain, we have snow again. Visited "my puddle" down by the lake and was happy that at least those two guys braved the weather to add a bit of interest.
16th December 2022 16th Dec 22

Mona

Great shot and I really like the symmetry and little pops of colour in the umbrellas. Favourite
December 16th, 2022  
