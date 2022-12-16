Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2754
2022-12-16 steady pace
After a day, with icy rain, we have snow again. Visited "my puddle" down by the lake and was happy that at least those two guys braved the weather to add a bit of interest.
16th December 2022
16th Dec 22
1
3
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling.
2919
photos
386
followers
48
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365-...
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
16th December 2022 4:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
street
,
puddle
,
mw-puddle
,
mw-22
Suzanne
ace
Great shot and I really like the symmetry and little pops of colour in the umbrellas. Favourite
December 16th, 2022
