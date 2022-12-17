Previous
2022-12-17 repetition
2022-12-17 repetition

“Repetition is the key to real learning.”
~ Jack Canfield

Another one from yesterday, down at the lake with nasty weather. But enjoyed being next to my favorite puddle and my beloved plane trees.
Mona

Nada
Love it
December 17th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn)
I love it, too.
December 17th, 2022  
Corinne C
Wow, stunning!
December 17th, 2022  
Bart
Wow fantastic.
December 17th, 2022  
