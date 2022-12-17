Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2755
2022-12-17 repetition
“Repetition is the key to real learning.”
~ Jack Canfield
Another one from yesterday, down at the lake with nasty weather. But enjoyed being next to my favorite puddle and my beloved plane trees.
17th December 2022
17th Dec 22
4
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year...
2920
photos
387
followers
48
following
754% complete
View this month »
2748
2749
2750
2751
2752
2753
2754
2755
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365-...
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
16th December 2022 4:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
puddle
,
repetition
,
mw-puddle
,
mw-22
Nada
ace
Love it
December 17th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
I love it, too.
December 17th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Wow, stunning!
December 17th, 2022
Bart
Wow fantastic.
December 17th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close