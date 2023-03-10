Sign up
Photo 2838
2023-03-10 please recycle
A ziploc bag that has been blown into my path from the actual storm, we are experiencing. And of course, I picked it up, and did dispose it correctly.
However, I think that here in this community we do not need such a hint as in the title, as I'm sure we are all very aware that we have to take care of our "only" world.
10th March 2023
10th Mar 23
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2023:... Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh...
Shutterbug
ace
You have turned this “mundane” into real art. Very nice. Yes, we carry a bag with us for our neighborhood walks just to pick up the trash we see on our trails.
March 10th, 2023
Leli
ace
Very creative shot.
March 10th, 2023
