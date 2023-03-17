Previous
2023-03-17 hidden qr-code by mona65
Photo 2845

2023-03-17 hidden qr-code

I should have taken this page with the code, out of the broschure before folding. But in the end, I still like it,...
Lit through a greenish plastic paper case.
17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

Mona

Gorgeous. Fav
March 18th, 2023  
I like the QR code too. Adds a bit of intrigue. Haha.
March 18th, 2023  
A very cool mixture of magical and every-dayness
March 18th, 2023  
