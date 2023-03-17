Sign up
Photo 2845
2023-03-17 hidden qr-code
I should have taken this page with the code, out of the broschure before folding. But in the end, I still like it,...
Lit through a greenish plastic paper case.
17th March 2023
17th Mar 23
3
3
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2023:... Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling.
3012
photos
398
followers
48
following
779% complete
2839
2840
2841
2842
2843
2844
2845
2846
Tags
paperart
,
mw-paper
,
mw-paperart
,
rainbow2023
,
mw-23
,
mw-rainbow-23
Mallory
ace
Gorgeous. Fav
March 18th, 2023
Megan
ace
I like the QR code too. Adds a bit of intrigue. Haha.
March 18th, 2023
Walks @ 7
ace
A very cool mixture of magical and every-dayness
March 18th, 2023
