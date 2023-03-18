Sign up
Photo 2846
2023-03-16 angles
From the other day on the airport. It is funny, that the building is called "the circle", but from inside the glass covered mall, all looks rectangular.
Blue sky for blue Saturday.
18th March 2023
18th Mar 23
Walks @ 7
ace
Seems a contradiction in terms but I see one tiny circle
March 18th, 2023
