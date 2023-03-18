Previous
Next
2023-03-16 angles by mona65
Photo 2846

2023-03-16 angles

From the other day on the airport. It is funny, that the building is called "the circle", but from inside the glass covered mall, all looks rectangular.
Blue sky for blue Saturday.
18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2023:... Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh...
779% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Seems a contradiction in terms but I see one tiny circle
March 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise