Photo 2848
2023-03-20 wishing you all happiness
March 20th is the UN International Day of Happiness. We can create a happier and kinder world together by adopting simple, daily practices.
2023 this year’s theme is:
‘Be Mindful. Be Grateful. Be Kind’
20th March 2023
20th Mar 23
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2023:... Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh...
3014
photos
399
followers
48
following
Tags
rainbow2023
,
mw-23
,
mw-rainbow-23
Christine Sztukowski
Lovely photo and words to live by. Fav
March 20th, 2023
Kim
ace
Fun way to convey the message. This would make a great poster!
March 20th, 2023
Mallory
ace
Another fav. LOVE this
March 20th, 2023
