2023-03-20 wishing you all happiness by mona65
2023-03-20 wishing you all happiness

March 20th is the UN International Day of Happiness. We can create a happier and kinder world together by adopting simple, daily practices.

2023 this year’s theme is:
‘Be Mindful. Be Grateful. Be Kind’
Mona

Christine Sztukowski
Lovely photo and words to live by. Fav
March 20th, 2023  
Kim ace
Fun way to convey the message. This would make a great poster!
March 20th, 2023  
Mallory ace
Another fav. LOVE this
March 20th, 2023  
