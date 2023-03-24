Previous
2023-03-24 the missing pawn
2023-03-24 the missing pawn

These onyx chess figurines, I found in a thrift store, just thumbled around in a shabby container. There is one pawn missing, but I couldn't just leave them there.
Mona

Joan Robillard
Lovely
March 24th, 2023  
