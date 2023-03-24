Sign up
Photo 2852
2023-03-24 the missing pawn
These onyx chess figurines, I found in a thrift store, just thumbled around in a shabby container. There is one pawn missing, but I couldn't just leave them there.
24th March 2023
24th Mar 23
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2023:... Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh...
3018
photos
397
followers
48
following
2845
2846
2847
2848
2849
2850
2851
2852
1
1
365-...
ILCA-77M2
24th March 2023 8:20pm
chess
onyx
rainbow2023
mw-23
mw-rainbow-23
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 24th, 2023
