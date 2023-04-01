My Rainbow Month 2023

After doing a gradient from pastel to low key last year, I faded from deep colours to pastels in 2023. I like this rainbow picture as a whole very much, but it is a challenge for me to be creative with my limitatio of own specifications on a daily basis. And so I'm looking forward to the freedom to photograph where light an shadow touches my heart. Previous calendars: http://365project.org/tags/mw-rainbows
Thanks for all your kind comments, feedback and support in the past month and thanks to Katrina @koalagardens for hosting.
Congratulations to all, who have completed the rainbow month.