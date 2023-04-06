2023-04-06 newbie on a misty day

A misty and cold day. But apparently some flying enthusiasts have used winter to learn the theory, have passed the theoretical exams and now have an intensive course over the Easter weekend, for the first flying lessons for certification. Depending on weather, it takes about 3-4 months to get the first level license. You can tell, they are newbies by the fact that they fly very steady, slow and easy patterns and you can hear the radio messages they receive from the flight instructors and the loud beeping of the altimeters. All this happens right above our heads.