Previous
Next
2023-04-06 newbie on a misty day by mona65
Photo 2865

2023-04-06 newbie on a misty day

A misty and cold day. But apparently some flying enthusiasts have used winter to learn the theory, have passed the theoretical exams and now have an intensive course over the Easter weekend, for the first flying lessons for certification. Depending on weather, it takes about 3-4 months to get the first level license. You can tell, they are newbies by the fact that they fly very steady, slow and easy patterns and you can hear the radio messages they receive from the flight instructors and the loud beeping of the altimeters. All this happens right above our heads.
6th April 2023 6th Apr 23

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2023:... Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh...
784% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

J A Byrdlip ace
Well done.
April 6th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous scene.
April 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise