2023-08-06 bangin' beauty

Haflinger horse on a summer pasture in the alpes. While hiking we met a herd of Haflingers and other horses and ponies on summer pasture. They roam free in a huge area, and when the sun disappeared behind the mountains, they gathered in a little forest and just relaxed. Some liked to be gently touched, but this beauty not so much. But she was ok, with beeing photographed.