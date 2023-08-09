Sign up
Photo 2896
Photo 2896
2022-08-09 years of dust
Books wash away from the soul the dust of everyday life books.
9th August 2023
9th Aug 23
1
0
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2023:...Year N°9! I'm doing fine, but there are. many gaps in my project, due to "life". 😊 Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something...
3064
photos
377
followers
47
following
793% complete
2889
2890
2891
2892
2893
2894
2895
2896
Views
9
9
Comments
1
1
Album
365-...
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
book
,
dust
,
low key
,
mw-23
Desi
Beautiful in its simplicity
August 9th, 2023
