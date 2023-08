2023-08-13 scarecrow equivalent needed

My little fig trees hosts on every leaf a fig-tree skeletonizer moth larvae. One one hand, those will be beautiful moths, so I let them, on the other hand, I love my fig tree. In other years my home made oregano repellent I use against plant lice helped, and I used it on some of the leaves. This year they do not care. So have some big fig tree leaves, as long they are not sceletonized and rolled.