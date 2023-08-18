2023-08-18 viewpoint

Mum enjoying the view of the Lake Thun region and the Bernese Alps, from the Niesen, the Swiss pyramid-shaped Mountain.



On todays joyride we took the historical funicular railway up the Niesen, enjoyed the view, had lunch and I took some pictures of the great panorama to share with you all. But then I liked this high-key picture of my Mum best.

Maybe I share some mountains tomorrow.



BTW, they have also the longest stairways in the world with its 11'674 steps. Once a year they are open for the stairway run. The difference in altitude from the start to the finish on the summit platform is 1,669 metres over 3404 distance.

Safe the date (lottery for starting place): June 8, 2024.

