2023-09-05 plant waste by mona65
While riding my bike I found a dumped jasmin tree plant (1.2 meter tall) on the roadside. No pot, the rootball already dry, but the plant looks good with hundreds of tiny blossoms. I just had to bring it home and try to safe it. (Must have been quite a sight, me transporting that plant on the bike. ;-)) So now it got a nice pot, some new soil, and a sunny place on my balcony. It will be difficult to bring it over winter not having a place to place it indoors, but at least will live for another ~ 3 months and show off its beauty.
Mona

Dianne
I’m laughing at the thought of it on the bike with you - lucky you didn’t find an abandoned dog or elephant….
September 5th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous
September 5th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Well done, how could anyone dump a Jasmin plant. This is lovely
September 5th, 2023  
Brennie B
Good on ya.!.thinking of you on the bike with it .. balancing act for sure
September 5th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely. So funny to think of you on your bike. I have one of these Jasmine. It is so lovely and spreads rapidly.
September 5th, 2023  
