2023-09-05 plant waste

While riding my bike I found a dumped jasmin tree plant (1.2 meter tall) on the roadside. No pot, the rootball already dry, but the plant looks good with hundreds of tiny blossoms. I just had to bring it home and try to safe it. (Must have been quite a sight, me transporting that plant on the bike. ;-)) So now it got a nice pot, some new soil, and a sunny place on my balcony. It will be difficult to bring it over winter not having a place to place it indoors, but at least will live for another ~ 3 months and show off its beauty.

