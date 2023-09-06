Previous
2023-09-06 mount pilatus in the mist by mona65
2023-09-06 mount pilatus in the mist

First signs of autumn. Mount Pilatus in the mist, the forest loose the lush greens, and a slight layer of fog at sunset.
Mona

@mona65
@mona65
Leslie ace
so beautiful, what amazing light and color . what a perfect picture
September 6th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful.
September 6th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Stunning sunset
September 6th, 2023  
Kathy ace
You have lovely vistas where you live.
September 6th, 2023  
