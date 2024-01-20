Previous
2024-01-20 pastel winter sunset by mona65
Photo 2956

2024-01-20 pastel winter sunset

Our neighbours farm in the pastel light of todays winter sunset.
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2023:...Year N°9! I'm doing fine, but there are many gaps in my project, due to "life". 😊 Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something...
809% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kitty Hawke ace
How lovely (but brrrrr).....like a Christmas card.
January 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise