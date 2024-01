2024-01-23 meet "Snowflake"

I went for lunch with a work colleague and her overly adorable mini aussie-shepherd "Aivy". I do like her pedigree name Aivy, but in my heart, I call her Schneeflocke (Snowflake). Unfortunately we havn't had time to go for a walk,... but next time we pack a picnic and go for a hike with her.