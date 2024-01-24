Sign up
Photo 2960
2024-01-24 pale light
Pale sunset. Not the right lens for this kind of shot, but still I like this shallow dof.
24th January 2024
24th Jan 24
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
24th January 2024 6:26pm
Tags
mw-24
Milanie
ace
You do more with light than anyone I know - this is beautiful!
January 24th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
January 24th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely light and pov.
January 24th, 2024
