2024-01-24 pale light by mona65
2024-01-24 pale light

Pale sunset. Not the right lens for this kind of shot, but still I like this shallow dof.
24th January 2024 24th Jan 24

Mona

@mona65
Milanie ace
You do more with light than anyone I know - this is beautiful!
January 24th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
January 24th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely light and pov.
January 24th, 2024  
