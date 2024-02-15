Previous
2024-02-15 for #15 the bench by mona65
Photo 2982

2024-02-15 for #15 the bench

Even if I work in Zurich, I rarely go for a stroll downtown. But today, I had something to do in the old town, and enjoyed my off time.

Strange composition, but I wanted to keep all the details and quickly sneaked this picture.
15th February 2024 15th Feb 24

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
816% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ruth Bourne
Love it - composition, processing.. 👌
February 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise