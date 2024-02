2024-02-18 for #18

This tulips stem was to short, and this morning it was hanging down the vase. So I cut it a bit more, placed it in a single vase and magically it stood up again, showing it's pretty curves. Xia acted as guardian, and wanted to be in a picture too. So have this duo as the last split tone picture. Have also some selective colour amd a bit of high key. And flow over to real black and white again, tomorrow.