2024-05-04 fresh herbs by mona65
2024-05-04 fresh herbs

First fresh herbs from my pot garden this year. So good to have fresh thyme and oregano to spice up my cooking.
4th May 2024 4th May 24

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
825% complete

Desi
What a perfect photo. Firm fav
May 4th, 2024  
Angela
Such a sweet still life
May 4th, 2024  
jo ace
Lovely composition
May 4th, 2024  
Karen ace
Lovely food photography.
May 4th, 2024  
