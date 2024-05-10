Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3018
2024-05-10 idyllic hike
Idyllic hike with my Mum, around the high plateau of the Kerenzerberg. A track with 4 oversized puzzles/riddles and thinking games and 4 stations on the topic of “mindfulness”. And loads of steps up and down, but Mum did well.
10th May 2024
10th May 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
3188
photos
342
followers
50
following
826% complete
View this month »
3011
3012
3013
3014
3015
3016
3017
3018
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
10th May 2024 3:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
switzerland
,
mw-24
,
kerenzerberg
,
denkweg
Susan Wakely
ace
It really does look idyllic.
May 10th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close