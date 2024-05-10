Previous
2024-05-10 idyllic hike by mona65
2024-05-10 idyllic hike

Idyllic hike with my Mum, around the high plateau of the Kerenzerberg. A track with 4 oversized puzzles/riddles and thinking games and 4 stations on the topic of “mindfulness”. And loads of steps up and down, but Mum did well.
10th May 2024 10th May 24

Mona

@mona65
Susan Wakely ace
It really does look idyllic.
May 10th, 2024  
